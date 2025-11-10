Earthquake today: Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Chile’s Antofagasta region

Earthquake Today: A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Chile’s Antofagasta region on Monday, followed shortly by a stronger magnitude 6.1 earthquake in the North Pacific Ocean, according to global seismology agencies. While no immediate reports of damage have emerged, authorities are monitoring both regions for aftershocks and potential impact assessments.

Where did the earthquakes occur? The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) confirmed that the quake in Chile occurred at a depth of 62 km, placing it in the intermediate-depth range, where tremors are felt but tend to cause limited surface damage.

The North Pacific Ocean quake, however, was significantly shallower.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km, near latitude 39.64 N and longitude 143.51 E.

In a statement on X, the NCS said: "EQ of M: 6.1, On: 10/11/2025 12:53:18 IST, Lat: 39.64 N, Long: 143.51 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: North Pacific Ocean."

Why are shallow earthquakes more dangerous? Earthquakes that strike closer to the surface typically cause stronger and more damaging shaking.

Shallow seismic events release energy directly into the crust, meaning tremors travel less distance before reaching urban and coastal settlements. This increases the risk of structural damage, landslides and tsunamis, depending on location.

Are these quakes connected to the Pacific “Ring of Fire”? Both earthquakes occurred within the circum-Pacific seismic belt, commonly known as the Ring of Fire, a region responsible for nearly 90% of the world’s earthquakes.

The Ring of Fire marks the boundaries where massive tectonic plates collide, creating subduction zones. As oceanic plates sink beneath continental plates, stress builds along fault lines until energy is released as earthquakes.

The belt has produced some of the world’s most powerful recorded earthquakes, including:

1960 Valdivia Earthquake (M 9.5), Chile

1964 Alaska Earthquake (M 9.2)

The Ring of Fire extends around 40,000 km, curving along the edges of the Pacific Ocean and passing through South America, North America, Asia, Indonesia, New Guinea and New Zealand.

Should residents be concerned about aftershocks? The shallow magnitude 6.1 quake in the Pacific Ocean raises the likelihood of aftershocks in the coming days.

Authorities are assessing whether the seismic movement occurred near known subduction faults that historically generate tsunami-producing earthquakes.