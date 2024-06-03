Hello User
Earthquake Today: Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes cities in Japan's Ishikawa prefecture, no tsunami threat

Earthquake Today: Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes cities in Japan's Ishikawa prefecture, no tsunami threat

ANI

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Ishikawa Prefecture, no tsunami risk reported. Wajima and Suzu cities experience upper 5 intensity tremors.

An emergency earthquake alert for Ishikawa Prefecture seen on a TV on June 3, in Yokohama near Tokyo.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported a magnitude 5.9 earthquake hitting Ishikawa Prefecture, with authorities confirming no tsunami risk, NHK reported.

The quake occurred at approximately 6:31 am on Monday, with its epicentre estimated to be 10 kilometres deep.

Wajima and Suzu cities in Ishikawa Prefecture experienced tremors at an intensity of upper 5 on Japan's seismic scale.

Additionally, Noto town felt tremors at an intensity of lower than 5, while Nanao city and Anamizu town, along with some areas in Niigata Prefecture, registered an intensity of 4.

Following the earthquake, East Japan Railway temporarily suspended Hokuriku Shinkansen and Joetsu Shinkansen bullet train services due to a power outage. Service resumed at 6:50 am, NHK reported.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

