A magnitude 5 earthquake struck the Sargaz area of southern Iran early on Tuesday, according to Iranian state media, shaking parts of Hormozgan province and highlighting the persistent seismic risks facing one of the world's most earthquake-prone nations.

The tremor occurred in Hormozgan province, a region situated along some of the country's most active geological fault systems. Initial reports indicated that the earthquake was felt across sections of the surrounding area, though there were no immediate accounts of fatalities or major structural damage.

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The US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the event at a magnitude of 4.9, locating the epicentre approximately 101 kilometres north of Minab. The earthquake struck at 21:08:42 UTC on 8 June, at coordinates 28.029°N and 56.908°E. USGS data placed the quake at a depth of 10 kilometres, while Iranian state media reported a depth of 22 kilometres.

Southern Iran shaken by overnight earthquake Residents in parts of Hormozgan province reported feeling tremors as the earthquake struck during the early hours of Tuesday. Emergency authorities continued to assess the situation following the event, with no significant damage immediately reported.

The earthquake occurred near Sargaz, an area located within a region frequently affected by seismic activity due to the complex interaction of tectonic plates beneath the Iranian plateau.

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Why Iran experiences frequent earthquakes Iran ranks among the most seismically active countries in the world. The nation is intersected by numerous major fault lines that extend across much of its territory, making earthquakes a recurring and often destructive natural hazard.

The Iranian plateau is characterised by a wide range of tectonic processes, including active faulting, crustal deformation, mountain building and volcanic activity. These geological forces have produced a long history of devastating earthquakes that have caused extensive loss of life and widespread economic damage.

Also Read | Cuba, Gulf of Mexico earthquakes send tremors into Florida and Mexico

Since 1900, earthquakes in Iran have been responsible for at least 126,000 deaths, according to historical records. Many of the country's deadliest disasters have been linked to powerful seismic events that struck densely populated areas.

Tectonic plate collisions drive seismic activity Iran's vulnerability to earthquakes stems largely from its location at the convergence of several major tectonic plates. The Iranian plate is bordered by the Indian plate to the southeast, the Eurasian plate to the north, and the Arabian plate to the south and west.

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These tectonic interactions generate significant geological stress across the region. One of the most prominent features is the Zagros fold and thrust belt, an extensive zone formed through the long-term collision of the Arabian and Eurasian plates. The continuing movement of these plates contributes to frequent seismic events across the country.

Recent earthquake activity in Iran The latest earthquake adds to a steady pattern of seismic activity recorded across Iran over the past year.

According to earthquake monitoring data, Iran has experienced:

2 earthquakes of magnitude 1.5 or greater in the past 24 hours

3 earthquakes in the past seven days

9 earthquakes in the past 30 days

97 earthquakes in the past 365 days

Also Read | Bhutan earthquake of magnitude 5.6 triggers tremors across Sikkim and N Bengal

The strongest earthquake recorded in Iran so far this year measured magnitude 5.6 and occurred near Bam in Kerman province.

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Tuesday's tremor was also the largest earthquake recorded in the country during the past week, with a magnitude of 4.9 near Minab in Hormozgan province.

While no immediate casualties were reported, the earthquake serves as another reminder of the significant seismic risks facing communities across Iran, where tectonic forces continue to shape both the landscape and daily life.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the magnitude and depth of the earthquake that struck Sargaz in Iran? ⌵ The earthquake that struck Sargaz in Iran had a magnitude of 5 and occurred at a depth of 22 km (13.67 miles). 2 Why do earthquakes occur in regions like Iran and the Philippines? ⌵ Earthquakes occur in regions like Iran and the Philippines due to their location on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire', where tectonic plates are in constant movement, causing seismic activity. 3 How deep was the earthquake that hit Sargaz compared to other recent earthquakes? ⌵ The earthquake in Sargaz was 22 km deep, while other recent earthquakes, like the 7.8 magnitude quake in the Philippines, had varying depths, with the latter reported at 10 km deep. 4 Should residents in coastal areas evacuate during earthquakes like the one in the Philippines? ⌵ Yes, residents in coastal areas should evacuate during earthquakes to avoid potential tsunami threats, as advised by local authorities in affected regions. 5 What immediate actions are taken following significant earthquakes like the recent one in the Philippines? ⌵ Immediately following significant earthquakes, authorities typically issue evacuation orders, assess damage, and mobilize emergency services to assist affected populations.

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India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Earthquake today: Magnitude 5 quake strikes Sargaz in southern Iran, state media says