Earthquake Today: Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits off Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara, agency says

Earthquake Today: Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits off Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara, agency says

Reuters

Indonesia's geophysics agency said there was no tsunami potential.

Representative Image: Damaged scooters hit by debris lay at a parking area after a magnitude-6.4 offshore earthquake hit near Indonesia's Java island, on March 22, 2024.

A magnitude 6.1 quake struck off the coast of Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province, the country's geophysics agency said on Sunday.

In a post on X, the agency said there was no tsunami potential.

The epicentre was located 104 km (65 miles) southeast of Ende city, in the East Nusa Tenggara province at a deep of 47 km, the agency said.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

