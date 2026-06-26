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Earthquake today: Magnitude 6.4 quake strikes Philippines' Mindanao

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Mindanao, Philippines, at a depth of 29 km. The event was reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. Updates will follow.

Livemint
Published26 Jun 2026, 05:43 PM IST
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Illustration showing a seismograph reading and the globe. For representational purposes.
Illustration showing a seismograph reading and the globe. For representational purposes.(Pixabay)
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A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Friday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences).

The quake was at a depth of 29 km (18.02 miles), GFZ said.

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(With inputs from Reuters)

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AI powered insights from this story

1
What caused the 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines?

The earthquake was recorded by the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences, indicating that it was a natural seismic event typical of the region's geological activity.

2
Why did the magnitude 6.4 earthquake occur at a depth of 29 km?

Earthquakes occur at varying depths depending on tectonic activity; a depth of 29 km suggests it originated within the Earth's crust, a common depth for significant seismic activity.

3
How can residents prepare for earthquakes like the one in Mindanao?

Residents can prepare by securing heavy furniture, creating emergency kits, developing evacuation plans, and participating in community drills to enhance readiness for future quakes.

4
Should I be concerned about aftershocks following the Mindanao earthquake?

Yes, aftershocks are common after a significant earthquake, and it is advisable to stay vigilant for possible tremors in the following days.

5
What is the response plan for earthquakes in the Philippines?

The Philippine government typically initiates emergency protocols, involving search and rescue operations, medical assistance, and relief distribution to affected communities.

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