Earthquake Today: Magnitude 6 tremor jolts Panama days after massive 7.7 quake

An earthquake measuring magnitude 6 struck Panama on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), days after a powerful magnitude 7.7 tremor hit the country.

The latest quake occurred at a depth of 35 kilometres, the EMSC said, as authorities continued to assess the damage caused by Friday’s earthquake and monitor subsequent seismic activity.

Magnitude 6 tremor strikes Panama Panama has experienced more than 300 aftershocks since Friday’s magnitude 7.7 earthquake. Some of the aftershocks reached magnitudes of 6.1 and 6.6, René García, director of the country’s Emergency Operations Centre, told CNN.

Details about the damage, if any, caused by Monday’s tremor were not immediately available.

Panama’s magnitude 7.7 quake damages hundreds of homes Friday’s powerful earthquake damaged homes, schools, healthcare facilities, roads and public buildings across several parts of Panama. The government declared a state of emergency on Saturday to coordinate relief operations and support affected communities, state news agency Xinhua reported.

At least 27 people were injured and nearly 900 homes were damaged, emergency authorities said. No deaths were reported, although officials warned that the figures could change as assessments continued in remote areas.

Los Santos, Coclé, Veraguas and Herrera were among the worst-affected provinces.

The earthquake struck at 12.56 pm local time on Friday, with its epicentre around 39 kilometres north-west of Tonosí in Los Santos province, Xinhua reported. CNN, citing the US Geological Survey (USGS), reported a preliminary magnitude of 7.7.

Emergency measures and transport disruption Presidency Minister Juan Carlos Orillac said the emergency declaration would ensure that government agencies remained prepared and had the resources required to assist affected residents.

President José Raúl Mulino ordered the formation of a commission to coordinate relief efforts and manage resources. The government also established donation centres, including one at Omar Park in Panama City.

Mulino urged residents to remain calm and visited a hospital in Penonomé, where patients were evacuated and treated outdoors, CNN reported.

Also Read | Aftershocks Rock Panama Following Largest Quake in Decades

Transport services were also disrupted. Two metro lines suspended operations, while Panama’s main international airport temporarily closed as a precaution before reopening later in the day.

The US Tsunami Warning System initially warned of possible tsunami waves along some coastlines but subsequently confirmed that the threat had passed. The US Embassy in Panama had also warned of potential aftershocks and tsunami threats affecting nine countries in Central and South America.

India expresses solidarity with Panama India conveyed its support to Panama following the October 9 earthquake.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted a message on X on Saturday, expressing solidarity with the Panamanian government and people and offering prayers for those injured and affected.

“India stands with the Government and people of Panama following the earthquake,” Jaishankar said, extending his thoughts and prayers to those affected, particularly families facing loss and hardship.