Earthquake today: Magnitude 7.2 quake strikes waters near Vanuatu; triggers tsunami warning

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake off Vanuatu triggered a tsunami warning on Saturday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said.
"Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters... hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 KM of the earthquake epicenter," the Hawaii-based monitor warned after the shallow quake in waters around the island nation of Vanuatu.
A tsunami warning was later lifted. The magnitude of the earthquake was also revised to 6.9, down from an earlier estimate of 7.2 magnitude, the centre said in an update.
Vanuatu's Geological Hazards Department had earlier issued a warning for people in coastal areas to evacuate to higher ground.
The quake's epicentre was around 200 kilometres (124 miles) north-west of Port-Olry on the island of Santo, according to geological monitor USGS. It also reported a second quake of magnitude 6.3 nearby.
Earthquakes are common in Vanuatu, a low-lying archipelago that straddles the tectonic Ring of Fire, an arc of seismic activity stretching through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
Vanuatu's former prime minister Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau wrote on Facebook there had been continuing aftershocks, counting five quakes on Saturday, and urging residents to "be safe" and check apps regularly.
On October 20, the island nation was struck by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake off the coast of Vanuatu, a South Pacific nation, the US Geological Survey said.
The tremor's epicentre was about 200 kilometres (120 miles) northwest of the village of Port Olry. However, there was “no tsunami threat” following the Tuesday earthquake, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.