Earthquake today: Magnitude 7 quake hits Peru, tsunami warning issued

Earthquake today: Peru has issued a warning for tsunami threat after it was hit by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, as per reports.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated12:20 PM IST
Earthquake today: 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits the coast of Peru
Earthquake today: 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits the coast of Peru(BNO News via X)

Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 has hit off the coast of Peru in South America around 12:36 am local time, Bloomberg reported citing the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake struck 8.8 kilometers (5.5 miles) from Atiquipa district in Peru, as per an AFP report. It added that there is a possibility of tsunami waves along some coastlines.

Also Read | Kalki Box Office Day 1: Prabhas’ movie estimated to collect ₹180 crore

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, which initially said there was no threat, later warned that waves of up to three metres were “possible along some coasts”, AFP said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsworldEarthquake today: Magnitude 7 quake hits Peru, tsunami warning issued

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

374.05
07:17 AM | 28 JUN 2024
8.4 (2.3%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.50
07:17 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.9 (1.16%)

Bharat Electronics

303.80
07:17 AM | 28 JUN 2024
-0.7 (-0.23%)

State Bank Of India

857.85
07:17 AM | 28 JUN 2024
13.7 (1.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

360 One Wam

1,009.25
07:11 AM | 28 JUN 2024
75.65 (8.1%)

KPIT Technologies

1,663.70
07:12 AM | 28 JUN 2024
103.15 (6.61%)

Praj Industries

719.00
07:11 AM | 28 JUN 2024
40.4 (5.95%)

Mahanagar Gas

1,590.00
07:11 AM | 28 JUN 2024
87.45 (5.82%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,676.00-301.00
    Chennai
    73,033.00198.00
    Delhi
    73,533.00413.00
    Kolkata
    72,676.00-444.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue