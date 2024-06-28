Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Earthquake today: Magnitude 7 quake hits Peru, tsunami warning issued

Earthquake today: Magnitude 7 quake hits Peru, tsunami warning issued

Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes

Earthquake today: Peru has issued a warning for tsunami threat after it was hit by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, as per reports.

Earthquake today: 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits the coast of Peru

Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 has hit off the coast of Peru in South America around 12:36 am local time, Bloomberg reported citing the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake struck 8.8 kilometers (5.5 miles) from Atiquipa district in Peru, as per an AFP report. It added that there is a possibility of tsunami waves along some coastlines.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, which initially said there was no threat, later warned that waves of up to three metres were “possible along some coasts", AFP said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

