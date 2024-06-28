Earthquake today: Peru has issued a warning for tsunami threat after it was hit by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, as per reports.

Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 has hit off the coast of Peru in South America around 12:36 am local time, Bloomberg reported citing the United States Geological Survey (USGS). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The quake struck 8.8 kilometers (5.5 miles) from Atiquipa district in Peru, as per an AFP report. It added that there is a possibility of tsunami waves along some coastlines.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, which initially said there was no threat, later warned that waves of up to three metres were “possible along some coasts", AFP said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from Agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!