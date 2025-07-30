Earthquake Today: Magnitude 8.7 quake hits Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, says Japan; Tsunami alert issued

Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula witnessed a powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, which has triggered tsunami warnings from Japan and the US Tsunami Warning Center.

Tsunami Watch Issued for Hawaii, Japan, and Australia The 8.7 magnitude earthquake sparked a Tsunami watch for Hawaii, Japan, Australia on Tuesday as well as a tsunami alert for Russia's far east coast, as per the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Epicentre Located Off Russia’s Coastline According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the undersea earthquake was located roughly 250 kilometres from Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost main island. Although tremors were felt only slightly in Japan, the agency issued a tsunami advisory for the Pacific coastline, warning of waves up to 1 metre (3.3 feet) in height.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported the quake was shallow, with a depth of only 19.3 km (12 miles). Its epicentre was identified about 125 km (80 miles) east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of 165,000 people along Avacha Bay. The USGS revised the magnitude to 8.7, up from the earlier estimate of 8.0.

Japan Upgrades Tsunami Warning, Predicts 3-Metre Waves Japan's weather agency upgraded its tsunami warning Wednesday after a magnitude-8.7 earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, saying waves of up to three metres (9.8 feet) were expected.

The waves were expected to hit between 10:00 am and 11:30 am (0100-0230 GMT) along Japan's Pacific coast, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

No Reported Injuries, But Structural Damage Confirmed Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov described the tremor as "serious and the strongest in decades of tremors" in a video posted on Telegram. “According to preliminary information there were no injuries, but a kindergarten was damaged,” he added.

An evacuation order was issued for the town of Severo-Kurilsk, located south of the Kamchatka Peninsula, due to tsunami threats, according to Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko.

Russia Authorities Expect Low to Moderate Tsunami Waves The Kamchatka branch of Russia’s Ministry for Emergency Services said tsunami waves reaching 32 centimetres (1 foot) may strike the coastline. The Japan Weather Agency noted that waves were expected to begin reaching major coastal areas from around 0100 GMT.

Seismologist Warns of Distant Tsunami Risks Seismologist Shinichi Sakai of the University of Tokyo explained to NHK that a shallow offshore quake, even if distant, can produce significant tsunami waves in Japan.

“Today’s earthquake was serious and the strongest in decades of tremors,” Solodov emphasised, highlighting the severity of the event in the geologically active region.

Kamchatka and Japan Lie on the Pacific Ring of Fire Both Japan and Russia’s Far East lie within the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the most tectonically active zones on Earth, where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are frequent.

Recent Seismic Activity in the Region Earlier this July, the region was rattled by five major earthquakes, the largest being a 7.4-magnitude quake, located 144 km (89 miles) offshore from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.