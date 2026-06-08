Earthquake today: Massive 7.8 magnitude quake shakes Philippines' Mindanao; tsunami warnings issued for Malaysia too

Earthquake today: A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake today struck Mindanao area in southern Philippines, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said, triggering tsunami warnings in the region and also Malaysia. Tsunami waves are possible within the next three hours along some coasts of Indonesia, Philippines, Palau, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

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There have been no reports of casualties due to the earthquake in Phillipines.

According to the report, the epicentre was 24.7 km west-southwest of Burias, Philippines, at a depth of 35 km. It struck at 7.37 am local time.

Several videos have surfaced on the internet, showing the people of Philippines going about their lives and an under construction building swaying when the massive earthquake hit.

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According to BNO News, a building has collapsed in Philippines in the earthquake. The authenticity of the video couldn't be ascertained.

Minor cracks were reported at the local police station following the quake, said Benjie Ancheta, police chief of Alabel town in Sarangani province. “This is the strongest earthquake we’ve experienced,” Ancheta told Reuters by phone, noting that several people fainted during the tremor, though no immediate casualties were reported.

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According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, parts of the Philippines may experience tsunami waves of up to 3 metres (10 feet), while some coastal regions in Indonesia and Malaysia could face waves as high as 1 metre (3 feet).

“We advise people to evacuate to higher grounds or go further inland,” Teresito Bacolcol, the head of the Philippine institute, warned people living in coastal areas.

Smaller tsunami waves were also expected in Taiwan, Japan, Guam, Papua New Guinea, and several island nations and territories across the western Pacific. The PTWC said there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii or the U.S. mainland.

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Meanwhile, residents in Indonesia's North Sulawesi and North Maluku provinces reported feeling strong earthquake tremors.

Also Read | Massive earthquake of 6.2 magnitude strikes Kagoshima prefecture in Japan

Situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a vast arc of seismic fault lines, the Philippines regularly endures earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The country is also battered by roughly 20 typhoons and tropical storms annually, making it one of the most disaster-vulnerable nations in the world.



(With inputs from agencies)

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