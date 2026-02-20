Afghanistan earthquake today: Strong tremors of 5.7 magnitude rocks Hindu Kush region

A massive earthquake rocked Afghanistan's mountainous Hindu Kush region on Friday. The 5.8-magnitude quake struck around 130 kilometres (80 miles) northeast of Kabul, the United States Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Residents in Bamiyan and Wardak provinces, west of the capital, said they felt the tremors, reported AFP.

Earthquakes are common in Afghanistan, particularly along the Hindu Kush mountain range, near where the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates meet.

Previous earthquakes in Afghanistan In August 2025, a shallow 6.0-magnitude quake in the country's east in wiped out mountainside villages and killed more than 2,200 people.

Weeks later, a 6.3-magnitude quake in northern Afghanistan killed at least 27 people.

Large tremors in western Herat, near the Iranian border, in 2023, and in Nangarhar province in 2022, killed hundreds and destroyed thousands of homes.