Earthquake today: Massive tremors of magnitude 5.9 rattle Cuba region

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake has struck the region of Cuba, Reuters reported, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The ESMC earlier reported a magnitude of 5.9, then downgraded it to 5.5. The quake was at a depth of 15 km (9.32 miles), according to the news portal.

The latest tremors come days after a massive earthquake hit Xinjiang, Tibet and Myanmar. On Friday, 6 February, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 struck Xinjiang, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake happened at a depth of 180 km.

In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 06/02/2026 07:55:00 IST, Lat: 37.99 N, Long: 76.25 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Xinjiang."

On the same day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Tibet on Friday at a depth of 40km, NCS said. “EQ of M: 4.4, On: 06/02/2026 07:19:41 IST, Lat: 33.23 N, Long: 83.31 E, Depth: 40 km, Location: Tibet,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit Myanmar at a depth of 96km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.9, On: 06/02/2026 06:03:10 IST, Lat: 23.42 N, Long: 94.99 E, Depth: 96 Km, Location: Myanmar."