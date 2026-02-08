Subscribe

Earthquake today: Massive tremors of magnitude 5.9 rattle Cuba region

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake has struck the region of Cuba, Reuters reported, citing EMSC.

Livemint
Updated8 Feb 2026, 06:18 PM IST
Advertisement
Earthquake today: Cuba was struck by a 5.5 magnitude earthquake.
Earthquake today: Cuba was struck by a 5.5 magnitude earthquake.

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake has struck the region of Cuba, Reuters reported, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The ESMC earlier reported a magnitude of 5.9, then downgraded it to 5.5. The quake was at a depth of 15 km (9.32 miles), according to the news portal.

The latest tremors come days after a massive earthquake hit Xinjiang, Tibet and Myanmar. On Friday, 6 February, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 struck Xinjiang, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake happened at a depth of 180 km.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 06/02/2026 07:55:00 IST, Lat: 37.99 N, Long: 76.25 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Xinjiang."

On the same day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Tibet on Friday at a depth of 40km, NCS said. “EQ of M: 4.4, On: 06/02/2026 07:19:41 IST, Lat: 33.23 N, Long: 83.31 E, Depth: 40 km, Location: Tibet,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit Myanmar at a depth of 96km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.9, On: 06/02/2026 06:03:10 IST, Lat: 23.42 N, Long: 94.99 E, Depth: 96 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Shallow earthquakes tend to be more hazardous than deep ones because their seismic waves reach the surface more quickly, causing stronger ground shaking, which can lead to more damage and higher casualties.

Advertisement
Earthquake News
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsWorldEarthquake today: Massive tremors of magnitude 5.9 rattle Cuba region
Read Next Story