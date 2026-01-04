Earthquake today: Nepal hit by 4.3-magnitude jolts

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit Udayapur district in eastern Nepal, officials said. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, according to PTI.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC), the quake occurred on Saturday, with its epicenter at Bagapati in Udayapur district. The tremors were also felt in neighboring districts.

The tremor struck at 10:36 pm (IST) at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, with its epicentre at latitude 26.81 degrees north and longitude 86.46 degrees east.

“EQ of M: 3.5, On: 03/01/2026 22:36:35 IST, Lat: 26.81 N, Long: 86.46 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal,” NCS reported in a post on X.

Earlier that same day, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake had hit Taplejung district in western Nepal.

The earthquake struck at 6:13 am, with its epicentre at Falaicha near Taplejung, 420 km east of Kathmandu, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

There were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the tremor.

Earlier, on December 9, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Nepal’s Kalapani area, near the border with China.

Nepal, which experiences multiple earthquakes each year, is situated in one of the most seismically active regions.

Mexico earthquake kills 2 A strong earthquake struck southern and central Mexico on Friday, disrupting President Claudia Sheinbaum’s first press briefing of the new year as seismic alarms blared, and leaving at least two people dead, according to AP.

The 6.5-magnitude quake had its epicenter near the town of San Marcos in Guerrero, close to the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, according to Mexico’s national seismological agency. More than 500 aftershocks were recorded.

Guerrero’s civil defense agency reported several landslides around Acapulco and on other state highways. Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado said a 50-year-old woman living near the epicenter died when her home collapsed. Authorities also mentioned significant structural damage to a hospital in Chilpancingo, the state capital, prompting the evacuation of several patients.

In Mexico City and Acapulco, residents and tourists rushed into the streets as the tremors began. Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada confirmed one death when a person suffered a medical emergency and fell while evacuating a building. The US Geological Survey stated the earthquake occurred at a depth of 21.7 miles (35 kilometers), 2.5 miles north-northwest of Rancho Viejo, Guerrero, located in the mountains about 57 miles northeast of Acapulco.

