Earthquake today! Nepal jolted with 5.3 magnitude quake

Nepal Earthquake: Magnitude 5.3 quake jolted Nepal today.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richer Scale jolted Nepal, today, October 22, Sunday, according to the National Centre for (NCS) reports.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 22-10-2023, 07:24:20 IST, Lat: 27.92 & Long: 84.71, Depth: 10 Km ,Region:Nepal for more information Download the BhooKamp App."

Earthquakes are common in Nepal which is situated on the ridge where the Tibetan and Indian tectonic plates meet and advance two meters closer to one another every century which results in pressure which is released in the form of earthquakes.

On October 16, Nepal's Sudurpaschim province was hit by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake and subsequent aftershocks killed around 9,000 people in 2015.

As the government’s post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) report noted, Nepal is the 11th most earthquake-prone country in the world.

Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 08:27 AM IST
