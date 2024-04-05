New York City's metropolitan area was hit by 4.3 magnitude earthquake on Friday morning, the US Geological Survey said. The residents across the Northeast region reported shockwaves due to the earthquake and as per the authorities, the quake was centered about 45 miles west of New York City. As per the emergency services, no damages to property or lives were reported after the earthquake.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

