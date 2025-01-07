Earthquake today: A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Tibet early on January 7, with tremors felt in Nepal and northern India. At least nine have been reported dead due to the disaster.

Earthquake today: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit Tibet early on January 7 (Tuesday) with tremors also felt across parts of northern India, as per multiple reports. As per a report by AFP, at nine people have been reported dead due to the disaster that collapsed multiple buildings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While earlier reports said the quake originated in Nepal, the United States Geological Survey a little later reported that the magnitude 7.1 earthquake was centered in Tibet at a depth of about 10 km. Average altitude in the impacted area is around 13,800 feet, as per an AP report citing data from Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

A few reports on social media said the earthquake hit Tibet near the border with Nepal. The National Center for Seismology posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that a 7.1-magnitude earthquake had hit near “Xizang" (Tibet). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quake in Tibet, Kathmandu Hit Hard According to the AP report, China's earthquake monitoring agency recorded the magnitude as 6.8. The CCTV online report added that a “handful" of communities live within 5 km of the epicenter. It added that the region is 380 km away from Tibet's capital of Lhasa.

According to an AFP report, buildings in Nepal's capital Kathmandu shook just before dawn, it further said that a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck a remote Himalayan region in Tibet over 200 km away. It added that officials said they are checking for damage.

Areas around Lobuche in Nepal in the high mountains near Mount Everest were also rattled by the tremors and a series of aftershocks, the report added. “It shook quite strongly here, everyone is awake, but we don't know about any damages yet," Jagat Prasad Bhusal, a government official in Nepal's Namche region, which lies nearer to Everest told an AFP reporter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bihar, Patna, Kolkata Feel Tremors The quake was so massive that tremors were felt as far as Bihar, according to social media reports. According to an ANI report, the earthquake tremors were felt early in the morning in Bihar's Sheohar.

Other reports also said that residents in Patna and Kolkata felt the tremors as well.

Nepal lies on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, forming the Himalayas, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2015, nearly 9,000 people died and more than 22,000 were injured when a 7.8-magnitude quake struck Nepal, destroying more than half a million homes.

(With inputs from Agencies)