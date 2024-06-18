Earthquake today: Quake of 4.9 magnitude hits Iran killing four, 120 injured

The recent 4.9 magnitude earthquake in Kashmar led to four deaths and 120 injuries,

Governor Hajatollah Shariatmadari provided the casualty figures on state television, noting that 35 people had been hospitalized due to injuries sustained during the earthquake
On Tuesday, Iran's northeastern city of Kashmar was struck by a 4.9 magnitude earthquake, resulting in at least four fatalities and 120 injuries, as reported by state media. The quake, which occurred at 1:24 pm local time (0954 GMT), caused significant damage to both urban and rural areas, primarily affecting older buildings.

Governor Hajatollah Shariatmadari provided the casualty figures on state television, noting that 35 people had been hospitalized due to injuries sustained during the earthquake. The aftermath footage aired by state television depicted scenes of devastation, with rescue workers navigating through rubble where entire streets had been reduced to debris.

The United States Geological Survey indicated that the earthquake originated at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles). Iran, located atop several tectonic plates, frequently experiences seismic activity, making earthquakes a recurrent natural hazard.

 

This recent event in Kashmar echoes previous tragedies in Iran's history of seismic disturbances. In early last year, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake in the country's mountainous northwest claimed three lives and left over 800 people injured, particularly affecting areas near the Turkish border. However, one of the most devastating disasters in Iran's seismic history remains the 2003 earthquake in Bam, where a 6.6 magnitude quake caused the deaths of more than 31,000 people in the southeastern city.

 

In response to such recurrent disasters, Iran has implemented various measures to improve disaster preparedness and response capabilities. These efforts include retrofitting older buildings to withstand seismic shocks and enhancing early warning systems to mitigate the impact of future earthquakes.

As rescue and relief operations continue in Kashmar, authorities emphasize the importance of community resilience and preparedness in confronting the ongoing seismic challenges faced by the country.

