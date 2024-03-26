Earthquake today: Quake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Afghanistan

According to the National Center for Seismology (NSC), the earthquake hit Afghanistan at 1: 32 pm (IST)

A earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck off nearly 30 kilometers away from Afghanistan's Jurm.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NSC), the earthquake hit Afghanistan at 1: 32 pm (IST), with a depth of 196 kms.

In a tweet, NCS wrote: "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 26-03-2024, 13:32:57 IST, Lat: 36.65 & Long: 71.31, Depth: 196 Km ,Location: Afghanistan"

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

