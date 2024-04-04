An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter Scale strikes the East Coast of Honshu in Japan on 4 April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Japan, one of the world's most tectonically active countries, has strict building standards designed to ensure structures can withstand even the most powerful earthquakes. The archipelago, home to around 125 million people, experiences around 1,500 jolts every year, the vast majority of which are mild.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!