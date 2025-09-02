Afghanistan Earthquake Today: Second quake of magnitude 5.2 hits two days after 1,400 dead

Earthquake today: A fresh earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hit Afghanistan on Tuesday, 2 September, two days after a deadly quake killed at least 1,400 in the country and injured thousands of others.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the Afghanistan earthquake today was 34 kilometres (21 miles) northeast of Jalalabad city in Nangarhar province.

It was not immediately clear whether there were deaths, injuries and damages due to the Afghanistan earthquake today.

Afghanistan earthquake: Death toll crosses 1400 The death toll due to the Afghanistan earthquake on Sunday has risen to 1,411, according to figures released by the Taliban regime in the country. The number of injuries has increased to 3,124. As many as 5,412 houses have been destroyed.

In locations where helicopters could not land, dozens of commando forces were air-dropped to pull the injured from the rubble and move them to safer ground, the Taliban government in Afghanistan said.

Rough terrain is hampering rescue and relief efforts, authorities said.

A camp has been set up in the Khas Kunar district, where service and relief committees are coordinating supplies and emergency aid. Two centers have also been set up near the disaster site to oversee the transfer of the injured, the burial of the dead, and the rescue of survivors.

Several countries have announced assistance, part of which has already been delivered to emergency relief committees for distribution to earthquake victims, authorities said.

The United Nations has warned of an exponential rise in casualties, adding that the earthquake could impact “hundreds of thousands” of people.

“We think potentially the impacted individuals would go up to almost into the hundreds of thousands,” said Indrika Ratwatte, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Afghanistan.

“The numbers are definitely going to increase… There is no question that the casualty rate is going to be rather exponential,” he added.

The UN representative said that homes in the affected region were largely “mud- and wooden-roof structures, so when the walls collapse the roof is what basically for the individuals kills them or suffocates them”.