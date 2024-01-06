 Earthquake today: Southern California hit by magnitude-4.2 quake near Lytle Creek | Mint
Earthquake today: Southern California hit by magnitude-4.2 quake near Lytle Creek

A magnitude-4.2 earthquake struck 1 km WNW of Lytle Creek in Southern California on January 6

USGS Earthquakes earlier in the day mentioned a morning earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 near Lytle Creek, specifically noting its proximity to the intersection of the San Jacinto fault
A magnitude-4.2 earthquake struck 1 km WNW of Lytle Creek in Southern California on January 6, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The seismic activity occurred at 18:55:54 with a recorded depth of 8.8 km.

The USGS provided the coordinates of the earthquake's epicenter at Latitude: 34.265°N and Longitude: 117.510°W. USGS Earthquakes posted on X described the event as a "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.2 - 1 km WNW of Lytle Creek, CA."

Also Read | Japan earthquake toll hits 62; thousands sheltered, rescue ops on amid aftershocks: 10 updates

For additional context, a tweet from USGS Earthquakes earlier in the day mentioned a morning earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 near Lytle Creek, specifically noting its proximity to the intersection of the San Jacinto fault and the San Andreas fault. The tweet included a cautionary statement, stating a one-in-20 chance of a larger earthquake occurring in the next few days.

Also Read | Earthquake today: 3.9 magnitude quake hits Jammu and Kashmir. Details here

Also Read | Earthquake today: 3.5 magnitude of quake strikes Mizoram

Published: 06 Jan 2024, 07:02 AM IST
