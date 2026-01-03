Earthquake today: Strong 6.5-magnitude quake shakes Mexico City, Acapulco, at least two dead

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake rattled Mexico's capital and a tourist hotspot on the Pacific coast on Friday, killing at least two people and causing moderate damage in a small town near the epicenter, Reuters reported.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck shortly before 8:00 am near Acapulco, a major port and beach resort.

It was felt around 400 kilometers (250 miles) away to the north in Mexico City, where alarms sent people rushing into the street for safety, disrupting a holiday weekend.

