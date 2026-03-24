Earthquake today: Strong 7.6 quake strikes Tonga in the Pacific — what we know so far

A strong 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck near the Tonga islands, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday.
The quake took place 153 km west of the town of Neiafu in Vava'u, Tonga, at around 4.30 am UTC, the USGS said.
The quake was at a depth of 237.5 km.
“There is no tsunami danger for the US West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska,” the US Tsunami Warning System said in the aftermath of the quake.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) also ruled out a descrutive oceanwide event, saying, “Based on all available data... There is no tsunami threat because the earthquake is located too deep inside the Earth.”
However, New Zealand's emergency assessment agency said it was assessing whether the quake in Tonga created a tsunami that could affect it.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and if possible, visually engaging narratives. He has nearly 10 years of experience in digital media, and has been an Associate Editor with Mint for five months.<br><br> Shiladitya holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, and two master's degrees in Development Studies and Sociology from TISS, Hyderabad and Delhi School of Economics respectively.<br><br> Shiladitya has also completed a Data Journalism fellowship with Google News Initiative (GNI), where he was a standout performer. He was subsequently invited as a speaker to GNI's AI Skills Workshop held in 2025, where he shared his previous work and experience in leveraging generative AI tools for data visualization with an audience of senior newsroom editors.<br><br> Prior to joining Mint, Shiladitya was a Chief Sub-Editor with Deccan Herald, and has previously worked for digital media startups NewsBytes and Opoyi. He has also served as an academic editor for Cactus Communications, where he worked with scholars on manuscripts meant for journal publication.<br><br> Shiladitya is based out of Delhi, is an avid reader, and has a keen interest in world affairs, science, philosophy, music, and football.