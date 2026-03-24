Earthquake today: Strong 7.6 quake strikes Tonga in the Pacific — what we know so far

A strong 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck near the Tonga islands, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday.
The quake took place 153 km west of the town of Neiafu in Vava'u, Tonga, at around 4.30 am UTC, the USGS said.
The quake was at a depth of 237.5 km.
“There is no tsunami danger for the US West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska,” the US Tsunami Warning System said in the aftermath of the quake.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) also ruled out a descrutive oceanwide event, saying, “Based on all available data... There is no tsunami threat because the earthquake is located too deep inside the Earth.”
However, New Zealand's emergency assessment agency said it was assessing whether the quake in Tonga created a tsunami that could affect it.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)