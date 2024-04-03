Earthquake today: Taiwan hit by 7.2 strong quake, multiple buildings collapsed, tsunami warnings issued
Taiwan Earthquake Today: Multiple buildings in eastern Taiwan have reportedly collapsed with people trapped inside. Taiwan, Japan and the Phillippines have issued tsunami warnings for their citizens
Taiwan Earthquake Today: A powerful earthquake shook Taiwan early on April 3, causing buildings to collapse and impacting the entire island, AP reported. According to Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency, the magnitude of the quake was 7.2, while the US Geological Survey estimated it to be 7.5. In the aftermath of the quake, authorities in Taiwan, Japan and the Phillippines have issued tsunami warnings and evacuation advisories for citizens along the coastal regions.