Taiwan Earthquake Today: A powerful earthquake shook Taiwan early on April 3, causing buildings to collapse and impacting the entire island, AP reported. According to Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency, the magnitude of the quake was 7.2, while the US Geological Survey estimated it to be 7.5. In the aftermath of the quake, authorities in Taiwan, Japan and the Phillippines have issued tsunami warnings and evacuation advisories for citizens along the coastal regions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The head of Taipei's Seismology Centre told AFP that this earthquake was the strongest in 25 years.

“The earthquake is close to land and it's shallow. It's felt all over Taiwan and offshore islands... it's the strongest in 25 years since the (1999) earthquake," Wu Chien-fu told reporters. He was referencing the devastating earthquake in September 1999, measuring 7.6 magnitude, which claimed the lives of 2,400 individuals, as the previous comparable event.

Reuters reported that witnesses in Shanghai also felt the powerful quake; and local Chinese media has reported tremors were also felt in multiple areas of China's Fujian province — in Fuzhou, Ningde, Quanzhou and Xiamen.

Damage From Earthquake Television footage depicted buildings in Taiwan's eastern city of Hualien being shaken from their foundations, with tremors felt even in the capital Taipei. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further local Taiwan news has been reporting that people are trapped in collapsed buildings in Hualien, as per Reuters. Reports also added that the eastern coast of Taiwan is seeing several rockslides and landslides.

Notably, the Taipei city government has informed that it has not yet received any reports of major damage from the earthquake.

Taipei City's MRT was up and running soon after, Reuters reported. It added that the country's high-speed rail operator has also reported no damage or injuries on its trains, but said there would be delays while inspections are conducted.

Meanwhile, Southern Taiwan Science Park, where semiconductor giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has a plant, said companies were operating without impact.

"The earthquake may trigger a tsunami that will affect Taiwan. A tsunami warning is issued to remind people in coastal areas to be vigilant," Reuters reported from an emergency message issued by authorities.

Japan also issued a tsunami alert for the southern Japanese island group of Okinawa, it added.

The Japan Meteorological Agency predicted a tsunami of up to 3 meters (9.8 feet) following the quake, which occurred at 7:58 am local time. Approximately 30 minutes later, it was reported that the initial wave of the tsunami had likely reached the shores of the Miyako and Yaeyama islands.

A 30 cm (1 foot) tsunami reached Yonaguni Island at 9:18 a.m. (0018 GMT), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

Besides Japan, the Philippines' seismology agency has also issued a tsunami warning in the aftermath of the massive Taiwan quake. As per the advisory issued, the Philippine coastal areas facing the Pacific Ocean are likely to experience "high tsunami waves".

It has also advised the immediate evacuation of coastal residents in several provinces to higher grounds or further inland, Reuters reported.



(With inputs from AP. AFP and Reuters)

