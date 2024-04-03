A massive 7.7 earthquake struck Taiwan's east coast on Wednesday. While the tsunami warnings have been waned, four people got killed and 50 injured in the incident. Meanwhile, several buildings got damaged, and train and flight services were also suspended.
The earthquake was also felt in Shanghai and several provinces along China’s southeastern coast, and in southern Japan. Taiwan lies along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," the line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquakes occur.
Earthquake in Taiwan LIVE: Four dead, 60 injured
At least four people were killed and nearly 60 injured by a massive earthquake in Taiwan. Three people among a group of seven on an early-morning hike through the hills that surround the city were crushed to death by boulders.
Earthquake in Taiwan LIVE: 26 buildings collapsed, about 20 people trapped
At least 26 buildings have collapsed, more than half in Hualien, the episcentre of the earthquake in Taiwan. About 20 people have been trapped and a rescue operation is underway.
Four people have died of which one was crushed to death by falling rocks in the mountainous Hualien region.
Earthquake in Taiwan LIVE: 4 dead, several injured
According to AP news agency, Taiwan's fire agency said earthquake has caused at least four deaths, with more than 50 injured.
Earthquake in Taiwan LIVE: Flights resume in Japan
Operations at Naha Airport in Japan resumed after Japan lifted Tsunami warning. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), which had initially warned of a risk of tsunami waves up to three metres (10 feet) high in the southern island region of Okinawa, said much smaller waves had been recorded in several locations
Earthquake in Taiwan LIVE: 5 updates on today's earthquake
- Japan claimed that the magnitude of earthquake was 7.7.
- The quake occured about 18km south-southwest of Hualien city.
- Taiwan's fire department said one person is suspected to have been crushed to death by falling rocks in Hualien.
- At least 26 buildings have collapsed, more than half in Hualien, with about 20 people trapped.
Earthquake in Taiwan LIVE: Philippines cancels tsunami threat
The Philippine seismology agency cancelled a tsunami warning near Taiwan. “Based on available data of our sea level monitoring stations facing the epicentral area, no significant sea level disturbances have been recorded," it added.
Earthquake in Taiwan LIVE: Semiconductor manufacturing company evacuates workers
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and its closest rival evacuated factory areas on Wednesday. TSMC, the main contract chipmaker to Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp., moved staff out of certain areas and said it’s assessing the impact of the quake. The smaller United Microelectronics Corp. halted operations at some plants and evacuated certain facilities at its hubs of Hsinchu and Tainan.
Earthquake in Taiwan LIVE: 1 dead, 50 injured
One person has died and more than 50 people were injured in the Taiwan earthquake on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Earthquake in Taiwan LIVE: Tsunami threat 'passed', say officials
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that the tsunami threat from a major earthquake in Taiwan "has now passed". The Japan Meteorological Agency downgraded its forecast from 3 meters (9.8 feet) to 1 meter (3.3 feet).
Earthquake in Taiwan LIVE: Why earthquakes are common in Taiwan
Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes because the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates.
A 7.6-magnitude jolt hit Taiwan in September 1999, killing around 2,400 people in the deadliest natural disaster in the island's history.
On the other hand, Japan experiences around 1,500 jolts every year.
The vast majority are mild, although the damage they cause varies according to the depth of the epicentre below the Earth's surface and its location.
The severity of tsunamis also depends upon multiple factors.
Even larger quakes usually cause little damage in Japan and Taiwan thanks to special construction techniques and strict building regulations.
Earthquake in Taiwan LIVE: Multiple buildings collapsed in Taipei after quake
Buildings shook briefly in Taiwan's capital Taipei on Wednesday as an aftershock from a powerful earthquake. BNO News captured the seismic event in Taiwan.
Earthquake in Taiwan LIVE: Debris falls from a building during quake
A view from behind a window showed debris falling from a building, during an earthquake just off the eastern coast of Taiwan, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration.
Earthquake in Taiwan LIVE: ‘Biggest seismic event since 1999,’ says Japan's MeT agency
Taiwan weather authorities said that Wednesday's quake was the biggest seismic event by magnitude since 1999.
25 years ago, the so-called 921 quake hit the island and killed more than 2,000 people.
Earthquake in Taiwan LIVE: Japan Meteorological Agency revises earthquake magnitude to 7.7
According to the Reuters news agency, Japan Meteorological Agency has revised up Taiwan’s earthquake magnitude to 7.7, from 7.5.
Earthquake in Taiwan LIVE: Visual of destruction in Hualien City
ANI news agency shared footage of destruction following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan's capital.
Earthquake in Taiwan LIVE: Buildings collapse, train services supended
A five-story building in lightly populated Hualien appeared heavily damaged, collapsing its first floor and leaving the rest leaning at a 45-degree angle. Train service was suspended across the island, but things quickly returned to normal in Taipei.
Earthquake in Taiwan LIVE: Webcam captures video of 7.5 magnitude of quake | Watch
A webcam, facing the Taipei skyline, captured the preliminary 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan.
Earthquake in Taiwan LIVE: Tsunami warning issued after quake
Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued tsunami warning in Taiwan and southern Japan. The agency said that tsunami waves as high as three metres (10 feet) were expected immediately for remote Japanese islands.
"Tsunami is coming. Please evacuate immediately," Japanese national broadcaster NHK said.
Earthquake in Taiwan LIVE: 7.5 magnitude quake jolts Taipei
A major earthquake hit Taiwan's east on Wednesday morning. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake had a magnitude of 7.4.
