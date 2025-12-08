Earthquake Today: Tremor of 5.45 magnitude rattles Turkey

Earthquake Today: A tremor measuring 5.45 magnitude on the Richter Scale, rattled Turkey on Monday, 8 December.

Earlier this year – in October – another earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Turkey, as per the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Thursday. The quake was recorded at a depth of 10km, GFZ further said.

Initially pegged to be a 5.33 magnitude quake. The GFZ later downgraded it, Reuters reported.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.