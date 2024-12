Earthquake today: Tremors felt in Nepal after quake of magnitude 4.8

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck Nepal at 3:59 am IST on December 21, 2024. The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 km near Latitude 29.17 N and Longitude 81.59 E.

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 21 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Nepal in the early hours of Saturday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

