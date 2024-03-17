Active Stocks
Fri Mar 15 2024 15:59:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.55 -0.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 265.55 -0.38%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.55 -0.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 316.00 -1.94%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,452.20 -0.25%
Business News/ News / World/  Earthquake today: Tremors of 4.5 magnitude jolts Afghanistan
BackBack

Earthquake today: Tremors of 4.5 magnitude jolts Afghanistan

Livemint

Earlier on 13 March, an earthquake of Magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan.

Earthquake. (File image)Premium
Earthquake. (File image)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan at 19:59 pm on 17 March, said National Centre for Seismology.

Taking to X, National Center for Seismology wrote that the earthquake took place at a latitude of 36.66 degrees and longitude of 71.43 degrees. Also, the depth at which the earthquake took place was 169 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 17-03-2024, 19:59:23 IST, Lat: 36.66 & Long: 71.43, Depth: 169 Km ,Region: Afghanistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App," National Center for Seismology wrote.

However, there are no confirmed reports on the number of injured or deaths as of now. 

Earlier on 13 March, an earthquake of Magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, reports arrived that at least 21 people were killed and 38 others injured in an accident that took place on the Herat-Kandahar highway in Afghanistan's Helmand on Sunday morning. 11 people were reported to be in critical condition.

ALSO READ: Afghanistan: 21 dead, 38 injured in bus-oil tanker collision in Helmand

The accident occurred on Sunday early morning in the Helmand province's Grishk district's Yakhchal neighbourhood, said The Information and Culture Directorate of Helmand Province.

“On Sunday morning, 21 people were killed and 38 people were injured due to a collision between a tanker, a motorcycle, and a passenger bus," the provincial information department said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Tolo News reported that the accident happened following the bus driver losing control after a collision with the motorcycle and crashed with an oil tanker traveling in the opposite direction from Kandahar.

The tragic incident led to the death of 16 passengers on the bus, 2 on the motorbike, and 3 in the tanker.

All the 38 injured were immediately transported to hospitals in Grishk district and the provincial capital of Helmand, Lashkargah City. Of the injured, 11 people were reported to be in critical condition, the TOLOnews reported.

With agency inputs. 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 17 Mar 2024, 08:22 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App