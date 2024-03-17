Earthquake today: Tremors of 4.5 magnitude jolts Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan at 19:59 pm on 17 March, said National Centre for Seismology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, National Center for Seismology wrote that the earthquake took place at a latitude of 36.66 degrees and longitude of 71.43 degrees. Also, the depth at which the earthquake took place was 169 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 17-03-2024, 19:59:23 IST, Lat: 36.66 & Long: 71.43, Depth: 169 Km ,Region: Afghanistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App," National Center for Seismology wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, there are no confirmed reports on the number of injured or deaths as of now.

Earlier on 13 March, an earthquake of Magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, reports arrived that at least 21 people were killed and 38 others injured in an accident that took place on the Herat-Kandahar highway in Afghanistan's Helmand on Sunday morning. 11 people were reported to be in critical condition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The accident occurred on Sunday early morning in the Helmand province's Grishk district's Yakhchal neighbourhood, said The Information and Culture Directorate of Helmand Province.

“On Sunday morning, 21 people were killed and 38 people were injured due to a collision between a tanker, a motorcycle, and a passenger bus," the provincial information department said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Tolo News reported that the accident happened following the bus driver losing control after a collision with the motorcycle and crashed with an oil tanker traveling in the opposite direction from Kandahar.

The tragic incident led to the death of 16 passengers on the bus, 2 on the motorbike, and 3 in the tanker.

All the 38 injured were immediately transported to hospitals in Grishk district and the provincial capital of Helmand, Lashkargah City. Of the injured, 11 people were reported to be in critical condition, the TOLOnews reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!