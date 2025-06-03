Earthquake Today: Tremors of 6.2 magnitude hits Dodecanese islands at Greece-Turkey border

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Dodecanese Islands at the Greece- Turkey border, impacting the surrounding region. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake was at a depth of 68 km.

An hour away from the Dodecanese Islands, the Mediterranean coastal town of Marmaris was struck with a 5.8-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, Turkey’s disaster management agency said. At least seven people were injured while trying to escape homes in panic, an AP report said.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the earthquake was centered in the Mediterranean Sea and struck at 02:17 a.m. It was felt in neighboring regions, including in the Greek island of Rhodes, waking many from their sleep, Turkey’s NTV television reported.

Marmaris’ governor, Idris Akbiyik, told the station that seven people were being treated for injuries after jumping from windows or balconies in panic but there was no immediate report of any serious damage.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

The deadly 2023 earthquake In 2023, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 53,000 people in Turkey and destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern and southeastern provinces. Another 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 centered in the Pazarcik district jolted Kahramanmaras and hit several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis.

The United Nations said the first quake of magnitude 7.8 that had hit southern Turkey in February 2023 was the county's most powerful quake in more than 80 years.

According to an Italian seismologist Professor Carlo Doglioni, the 2023 earthquake could have caused the country to move five to six meters compared to Syria. The earthquake, which was centred in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, was a result of the grinding of the tectonic plates that the country sits on.

The quake was caused by the horizontal sliding of two plates, the Anatolian and Arabica plates, which resulted in the Anatolian plate moving towards the Southwest.

Under the surface of Turkey, two plates jerked passed one other as one moved west and the other east, causing the deadly earthquake. The earthquake was a strike-slip quake, where two tectonic plates slide past each other horizontally, and was part of a single seismic sequence that was unleashed at the intersection of four plates, including the Anatolian, Arabica, Eurasian and African plates.