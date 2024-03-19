Earthquake today: Tremors of magnitude 5.5 strikes Pakistan
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit Pakistan on Tuesday at a depth of 10 km, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).
The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
(With inputs from Reuters)
