Earthquake today: Tremors of magnitude 5.5 strikes Pakistan

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit Pakistan on Tuesday at a depth of 10 km, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

