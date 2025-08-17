Earthquake Today: Tremor of magnitude 5.7 strikes Indonesia's Sulawesi

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 strikes Afghanistan An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 rocked Afghanistan late on Saturday night, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in a statement.

As per the NCS, the earthquake took place at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.9, On: 16/08/2025 23:05:03 IST, Lat: 36.83 N, Long: 71.01 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1956774604703494161

Earlier on August 13, another earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck the region at a depth of 10km.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

