Earthquake Today: Tremors of magnitude 6.2 strikes Alaska

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit Alaska on Monday, according to a statement from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 48 kilometres, which increases the likelihood of aftershocks, the statement noted.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 6.2, On: 21/07/2025 03:58:02 IST, Lat: 54.99 N, Long: 159.98 W, Depth: 48 Km, Location: Alaska Peninsula.”

ith Earlier on July 17, an earthquake of magnitude 7.3 on the Richter Scale rattled Alaska, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the massive earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 36km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 7.3, On: 17/07/2025 02:07:42 IST, Lat: 54.91 N, Long: 160.56 W, Depth: 36 Km, Location: Alaska Peninsula.”

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

The Alaska-Aleutian subduction system is one of the most seismically active globally, producing more >M8 earthquakes over the last century than any other. Many of these earthquakes, as well as coastal and submarine landslides, create tsunamis. The region contains over 130 volcanoes and volcanic fields, and contains well over three-quarters of US volcanoes that have erupted in the last two hundred years.