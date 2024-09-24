Earthquake today: Tsunami warning in Japan after Izu islands experience 5.9 magnitude tremors

Tokyo, Sep 24 (AP) Japan's meteorological agency on Tuesday issued a tsunami advisory to a group of remote islands south of Tokyo after a strong earthquake.

The remote offshore quake was not felt and so far no damage or injuries were reported.

Japan Meteorological Agency said a magnitude 5.9 quake hit coastal residents of Izu Islands Tuesday morning, and issued a tsunami advisory of up to 1 metre of waves in the area within minutes.