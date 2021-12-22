This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
East Med region's Covid death total to rise above 314,000 by year end: WHO
1 min read.04:57 PM ISTMaher Chmaytelli, Reuters
The 22 countries of the eastern Mediterranean region will likely report over 17 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 314,000 deaths by the end of the year, WHO regional director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said
The 22 countries of the eastern Mediterranean region will likely report over 17 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 314,000 deaths by the end of the year, World Health Organisation Regional Director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said in a statement published on Wednesday in Cairo.
