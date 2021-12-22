Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
East Med region's Covid death total to rise above 314,000 by year end: WHO

East Med region's Covid death total to rise above 314,000 by year end: WHO

Photo: AFP 
1 min read . 04:57 PM IST Maher Chmaytelli, Reuters

The 22 countries of the eastern Mediterranean region will likely report over 17 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 314,000 deaths by the end of the year, WHO regional director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said

The 22 countries of the eastern Mediterranean region will likely report over 17 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 314,000 deaths by the end of the year, World Health Organisation Regional Director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said in a statement published on Wednesday in Cairo. 

