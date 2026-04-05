Easter 2026 celebrations around the world: From Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City to London Bishop — See the best photos

Christian families from across the world are celebrating the auspicious Easter festival today — 5 April, commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion by the Romans around 30 AD. Widely associated with the Easter Bunny, pastel dyed eggs, and baskets of chocolate, it's a significant festival and is observed as a national holiday in many countries.

This festival follows 40-day period of fasting, prayer and penance, known as Lent, and is observed after the last day of the Holy Week. This year, the Holy Week began on 29 March with Palm Sunday, which was followed by Maundy Thursday on 2 April, which marks the Last Supper, where Jesus dined with his disciples before his arrest. Good Friday was observed on 3 April this year, commemorating the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. The events of this Holy Week culminate in Easter Sunday.

See photos of celebrations and religious traditions across the world

View full Image View full Image Easter 2026: Pope Leo XIV leading the Easter Vigil at St Peter's Basilica at The Vatican on Saturday. ( AP )

Pope marks first Easter Pope Leo XIV will mark first Easter Sunday as pontiff today. The leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, who has emerged as a leading voice against the Middle East war, will hold mass in St Peter's Square from 8:30 AM GMT (2:00 PM IST) in front of thousands of faithful, AFP reported. The US-born pope will then pronounce a traditional blessing at 10:00 AM GMT (3:30 PM IST).

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While addressing an Easter Vigil on Saturday, the pontiff called for "a new world of peace and unity" as he condemned the divisions created by "war, injustice and the isolation of peoples and nations".

View full Image View full Image Easter 2026: Worshippers gathered around a bonfire at Our Lady of the Angels Church during the Easter Vigil Mass in Dakar, Senegal on 4 April. They are prepared for the sacrament of baptism on this auspicious occasion. ( AP )

Easter Sunday brings together faith, family and tradition and is festival that symbolises hope, renewal and the triumph of life over death.

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View full Image View full Image Easter 2026: During late-night Easter vigil Mass in the Cathedral Basilica of Vilnius, Lithuania, worshippers were seen holding candleslate. ( AP )

Considered the cornerstone of Christian belief, Easter signifies victory over death and the promise of eternal life.

View full Image View full Image Easter 2026: Worshippers participate in Easter Vigil on 4 April at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chaldean Catholic Church in Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq. ( AFP )

On Palm Sunday, Jesus entered Jerusalem to a cheering crowd, setting off the events for Holy Week celebration which lead up to Easter.

View full Image View full Image Easter 2026: German residents gathered for Easter bonfire on 4 April to witness the traditional burning of logs arranged to resemble the Titanic ship. ( REUTERS )

Is Easter observed on same date every year? Unlike Christmas, the date of Easter changes every year and is determined by the lunar calendar. It is typically observed between late March and April on the first Sunday after the full moon following the spring equinox. This year, Easter is being celebrated on 5 April, the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon.

View full Image View full Image Easter 2026: On the day of the Easter Vigil Service at Southwark Cathedral in London, Bishop of Southwark Christopher Chessun can be seen marking the Paschal Candle held by Canon Kathryn Fleming. ( REUTERS )

During this spiritual and cultural celebration, families and friends come together for meals, festive gatherings and traditions such as Easter egg hunts, while churches hold special services and early morning mass.

View full Image View full Image Easter 2026: Christian believers carrying a float with the image of Nuestra Senora de las Angustias Santa Maria de la Alhambra during the Holy Saturday procession in Granada on 4 April. ( AFP )