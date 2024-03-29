Easter Sunday muted for Royals: King Charles to attend service despite cancer diagnosis, while Kate recovers privately
Britain's royals to have a quiet Easter. Despite battling cancer, King Charles will attend church with Camilla. Princess Kate, also diagnosed with cancer, will prioritise recovery with family at Sandringham
As the world gears up for Easter Sunday, the British royal family is set to have a relatively subdued celebration this year due to health issues affecting senior members. Typically, the entire royal family attends the Easter Sunday church service, but Buckingham Palace has stated that attendance will be smaller this time.