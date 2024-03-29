Britain's royals to have a quiet Easter. Despite battling cancer, King Charles will attend church with Camilla. Princess Kate, also diagnosed with cancer, will prioritise recovery with family at Sandringham

As the world gears up for Easter Sunday, the British royal family is set to have a relatively subdued celebration this year due to health issues affecting senior members. Typically, the entire royal family attends the Easter Sunday church service, but Buckingham Palace has stated that attendance will be smaller this time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

King Charles III, who was diagnosed with cancer in February, will be present alongside Queen Camilla. This comes just days after the 75-year-old monarch greeted the nation with a recorded Maundy Thursday message, where he expressed his commitment to continue serving the nation “with his whole heart."

Despite his recent cancer diagnosis, King Charles has been conducting small audiences, including events like the Korean War Veterans reception, Commonwealth Day service, and the memorial for the late King Constantine in Windsor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a historic first, Queen Camilla stepped in to conduct the ritual of handing out Maundy money to 75 men and women, representing the age of the monarch, during the royal service.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate, who recently announced her own cancer diagnosis, will be absent from public duties as she focuses on her recovery. The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children are reportedly spending quality time together at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Last week, Kate shared a video on social media detailing her health struggles and the discovery of cancer after a “planned abdominal surgery." She expressed her gratitude for Prince William's unwavering support and requested privacy during her treatment, stating, "We hope you'll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the royal family navigates these health challenges, their Easter celebrations will be more low-key as they focus on supporting and caring for their loved ones during this difficult time.

