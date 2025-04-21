Easter truce fails: Russia, Ukraine accuse each other of violating ceasefire

A one-day Easter ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to hold on Sunday (April 19), with both Moscow and Kyiv accusing each other of violating the truce with hundreds of attacks. The brief pause in hostilities—meant to last until midnight Moscow time—was marred by artillery fire, drone strikes, and frontline skirmishes, dashing hopes of a peaceful holiday.

“There were no other commands,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS, confirming that Putin had not ordered an extension of the ceasefire.

Zelensky: Russia faked Easter ceasefire Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of merely pretending to observe the ceasefire, saying Moscow launched 67 assaults between midnight and 8 p.m. local time on Sunday.

"Either Putin does not have full control over his army, or the situation proves that in Russia, they have no intention of making a genuine move toward ending the war,” Zelensky posted on X. “It is only about favorable PR coverage."

He added, “If Russia does not agree to stop drone and missile strikes on civilians for at least 30 days, it proves they only want to prolong the war and destroy lives.”

Russia: Over 1,000 ceasefire violations by Ukraine Russia’s Defence Ministry countered the narrative, claiming Ukraine broke the ceasefire more than 1,000 times and caused civilian casualties through drone and artillery attacks. It alleged that Ukrainian forces fired 444 times at Russian positions and launched more than 900 drones, including strikes on Crimea and border regions like Bryansk and Belgorod.

“As a result, there are deaths and injuries among the civilian population, as well as damage to civilian facilities,” the ministry said in a statement.

Trump’s peace push at risk The ceasefire’s collapse underscores the fragility of ongoing US-led peace efforts. President Donald Trump, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, warned on Friday that the US may abandon peace negotiations if there’s no clear progress.

Zelensky: “We will act symmetrically” Zelensky made it clear that Ukraine will match Russian actions on the battlefield. “The Ukrainian army is acting – and will continue to act – in a fully symmetrical manner,” he posted.

Despite the violence, Zelensky urged Ukrainians not to give up hope: “We know what we are defending. We know what we are fighting for,” he said in a holiday message from Saint Sophia’s Cathedral in Kyiv.

Also Read | Zuck, Dimon among others who sold shares ahead Trump tariffs