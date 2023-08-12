Eastern Ladakh row: India may press for early disengagement of troops with China on 14 August2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 09:28 PM IST
Around four months after the last edition of the military talks, the 19th round of Corps Commander level dialogue is taking place on Monday to ease tensions in the region.
India may press for early disengagement of troops from the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh at a fresh round of high-level military talks with China on 14 August, PTI quoted a source as saying on 12 August.
