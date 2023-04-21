‘Easy to steal’, 17 states seek recall of Kia, Hyundai cars in US2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Some videos are being circulated on the social media platform TikTok that have shown how people can start Kia and Hyundai models by using only a screwdriver and a USB cable.
Attorneys general in 17 states on Thursday requested the federal government to recall millions of Kia and Hyundai cars because they are too easy to steal, a response to a sharp increase in thefts fuelled by a viral social media challenge, according to The Associated Press.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×