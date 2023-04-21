Attorneys general in 17 states on Thursday requested the federal government to recall millions of Kia and Hyundai cars because they are too easy to steal, a response to a sharp increase in thefts fuelled by a viral social media challenge, according to The Associated Press.

In the United States, some Kia and Hyundai cars sold over the last decade do not have engine immobilizers which are considered a standard feature on most cars that prevents the engine from starting unless the key is present.

Some videos are being circulated on the social media platform TikTok that have shown how people can start Kia and Hyundai models by using only a screwdriver and a USB cable.

In Los Angeles, thefts of Hyundai and Kia cars increased by about 85% in 2022, now accounting for 20% of all car thefts in the city, according to the California attorney general's Office as reported by AP.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration blamed the stolen car trend for 14 reported crashes and eight deaths.

In October, a police commissioner said that a car crash in Buffalo, New York, that left four teenagers dead may have been linked to the TikTok challenge. In the incident, a total of six teenagers were in a speeding Kia that crashed, Buffalo police said. The car had been reported stolen.

In an official statement, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the bottom line is Kia's and Hyundai's failure to install standard safety features on many of their vehicles has put vehicle owners and the public at risk.

“Instead of taking responsibility with appropriate corrective action, these carmakers have chosen instead to pass this risk onto consumers and our communities," Bonta added.

Bonta and the other attorneys general sent a letter on Thursday to NHTSA requesting a nationwide recall. The letter also was signed by attorneys general from Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

(With AP inputs)