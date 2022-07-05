Eat less meat to prevent cancer, says new study2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 07:14 PM IST
Men who eat only fish had a 20% reduced chance of developing prostate cancer.
Men who eat only fish had a 20% reduced chance of developing prostate cancer.
Listen to this article
Eat less meat to prevent cancer, advises a study that was released online by BMC Medicine. About 472,000 adults between the ages of 40 and 70 provided health information to researchers. These individuals disclosed how often they consumed meat (processed meat, beef, lamb, hog, chicken, and turkey) per week or, if they abstained from meat entirely, if they consumed fish, were vegetarian, or were vegans.