Eat less meat to prevent cancer, advises a study that was released online by BMC Medicine. About 472,000 adults between the ages of 40 and 70 provided health information to researchers. These individuals disclosed how often they consumed meat (processed meat, beef, lamb, hog, chicken, and turkey) per week or, if they abstained from meat entirely, if they consumed fish, were vegetarian, or were vegans.

When examining individual cancers, the researchers discovered that the risk of colon cancer was reduced by 9% in persons who consumed meat no more than five times per week compared to those who consumed meat more frequently.

Men who ate only fish had a 20% reduced chance of developing prostate cancer than those who ate meat more than five times per week, while men who ate exclusively vegetarian or vegan meals had a 31% lower risk.

They discovered that 2% of people consumed fish but no meat and another 2% were vegetarians or vegans, while 52% of people had meat more than five times per week and 44% consumed meat five or less times. The individuals were then monitored by researchers for 11 years to determine who acquired cancer.

They found that persons who ate meat five times a week or less had a 2% lower chance of developing cancer overall than those who consumed more. The risk was reduced by 10% in people who only ate fish and by 14% in vegetarians and vegans.

Ham, bacon, salami, and frankfurters are among the processed meats that the World Health Organization (WHO) has designated as Group 1 carcinogens (known to cause cancer). This designation means that there is substantial evidence that these meats do in fact cause cancer.

Having bowel and stomach cancer is more likely if you consume processed beef. The classification of red meat, including beef, lamb, and hog, as a Group 2A carcinogen indicates that it probably causes cancer.

An observational study like this one, the experts advised, can only demonstrate a connection, not a precise cause. Additionally, the study did not examine precise serving sizes, other dietary and lifestyle practices, genetics, or other factors. Nevertheless, the results are consistent with other studies that relate a decreased meat intake to a lower risk of health issues.