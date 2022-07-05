Eat less meat to prevent cancer, says new study

Eat less meat to prevent cancer, advises a study that was released online by BMC Medicine. About 472,000 adults between the ages of 40 and 70 provided health information to researchers. These individuals disclosed how often they consumed meat (processed meat, beef, lamb, hog, chicken, and turkey) per week or, if they abstained from meat entirely, if they consumed fish, were vegetarian, or were vegans.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}