LONDON: British people should eat less to lose weight as being obese increases the risk of dying from the novel coronavirus , junior health minister Helen Whately said on Monday.

Whately said that those with a body mass index of over 40 had double the risk of dying from COVID-19.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

