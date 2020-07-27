Eat less to reduce Covid-19 death risk: UK Minister

LONDON: British people should eat less to lose weight as being obese increases the risk of dying from the novel coronavirus, junior health minister Helen Whately said on Monday.

Whately said that those with a body mass index of over 40 had double the risk of dying from COVID-19.

Whately said that those with a body mass index of over 40 had double the risk of dying from COVID-19.

