To maintain good health, we have been always told that we should avoid junk food and exercise daily. While targeting weight loss, people usually give up on their favourite food, but not Ryan Mercer who claims that he actually lost weight after eating Pizza thrice a day for 30 days straight, according to the entertainment website LadBible.

Ryan Mercer, who works as a personal trainer by profession and lives in Northern Ireland said that he ate 10 slices of Pizza every day. He left everything else and for 30 days straight he just consumed Pizza dividing the slices over breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

"January is a tough month for people when it comes to fitness goals. I aimed to highlight not only fat loss, about calories in and calories out but that it's also not about restriction. We don't have to restrict our favourite foods to get results and I also wanted to encourage more people to prepare their own food," Mercer said.

To make a point about calorie deficit and health, Mercer also avoided takeaways and chose to prepare his Pizza himself. “I had two pitta pizzas and one larger dough-based pizza per day, this equated to roughly 10 slices per day. The hardest part of the entire diet was the preparation," he added.

Eating Pizza is also economical as Ryan claims that he spent only 10 Euros ( ₹885.8) per day on Pizza. "Additionally, I spent around 3 Euros ( ₹266) per day on snacks."

"Pizza is one of my all-time favourite foods, so I enjoyed eating it all month, although I did ensure I had a large variety of different pizzas to give myself some variance," Mercer added.

He also added a disclaimer that the body of every person is different and so are their dietary needs. The person should plan his diet based on individual needs.

"This was a carefully planned dietary strategy. I designed a system, and this is what got me to my goal. Daily calorie intake was set at 1,800 to 2,100 Monday to Friday, 2,700k calories Saturday and Sunday, daily protein target 140g per day, daily fruit and vegetable portion goal, seven portions minimum per day," Ryan explained.